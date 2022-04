Since over 5 years I'm engaged in the equity markets as well as derivates market. Since then I was also able to gather successful investors and traders around me and together we decided to create several "theme" portfolios with which we want to generate alpha. We are daily in the markets and therefore have quite a good overview of what is going on at the moment. This helps us to react accordingly to various situations coming up. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years