Julian David Ortiz Ayala

First time I got involved with financial markets was in 2010 when I took a course about investment. Since then, I realized that I had discovered my passion. Over the following years, I was in touch with financial markets, and I tried to invest. In the beginning, I did not obtain acceptable results, but later, when I increased my knowledge, I started to get better results. Nowadays, I consider myself expert enough to manage my retirement plan, which I do in another investment platform with outstanding results.
I can not say that I have formal financial training because I have learned by reading and practicing. However, I have hundreds of hours in front of the charts and several years following markets. I have also dominated psychological behaviors that are hazardous to investments.
I prefer my results speak about my ability. Feel free to check my stats. If you decide to invest in my Wikifolio, I will be glad to work to your benefits.
Experience in securities trading
Risk class 1:
3 or more years
Risk class 2:
3 or more years
Risk class 3:
0 to 1 year
Risk class 4:
3 or more years
Risk class 5:
0 to 1 year