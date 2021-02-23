LeonardoFranci

Graduated in Business Administration with honors at the University of Siena, PhD in Financial markets and Intermediaries at the University of Bologna, Chartered Accountant and Auditor. Over the past 15 years, for many Italian Commercial Banks : • reporting and analysis: producing and delivering of weekly or monthly personalized reports on macroeconomic and financial market scenario; • supporting in management of banking and trading book: periodical analysis of HTC and HTCS Portfolio and coaching Treasury Manager in evaluation of financial instruments' risk and expected return; • design, coding and programming of genetic trading systems and automated investment strategies on the main financial markets; • supporting in the development of Banking products and services; • coaching and training: preparing of educational materials, planning and provisioning of specialized training courses in finance and credit. Co-Founder and CEO @Nexit. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years