Marten Tesdorpf

Ich habe im IT, Telekommunikations- und Finanzbereich gearbeitet. Aufgrund meiner Erfahrung in diesen Bereichen, Marktentwicklung und der aktuellen (weltweiten) politischen Situation wähle ich die Aktien aus in die ich investiere. Ich investiere in Aktien und andere Asset Klassen seitdem ich 15 bin. Seit 2014 mache ich jährlich mindestens 10% Gewinn. Bitte zögern Sie nicht mich bei jeglichen Fragen zu kontaktieren. I have worked in IT, Telecommunications and Finance. Based on my experience, market developments and the current political situation I select the stocks that I invest in. I am investing in stocks and other asset classes since I was 15. Since 2014 I have gained at least 10% every single year. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years