I am a 21 year old student from Germany, who loves analysing enterprises and Charts. I started trading stocks, commodties and forex in October 2021 and since then it has become the most important part of my life and I'm spending at least 10 hours a day for that. My focus always was daytrading and since a couple month i also started long term Investing. I have decided to start wikifolio to share my work with other people and If you want to be part of that you can follow my profile. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 0 to 1 year Risk class 2: 0 to 1 year Risk class 3: 0 to 1 year Risk class 4: 0 to 1 year Risk class 5: 0 to 1 year