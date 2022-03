I have been investing successfully on the stock market for over 15 years. My investment strategy consists of maximum diversification in all conceivable dimensions in terms of asset classes, regions, investment forms, strategies, etc. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years