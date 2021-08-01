Studying Economics at the University of Mannheim. Discovered that certain derivitives on Stocks in Nieche situations like NKLA, BYND or TLRY mispriced the impact of a high share lending rate, therefore allowing for a completely riskless arbitrage strategy that I extensively took advantage of with all the money I could possibly get my hands on at the age of 19 years, including a rather large student loan. Made a ton of money (~10x invested capital) and focused on finding systematically outperforming strategies to invest my money while I wait until my original strategy is working again. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: No experience Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years