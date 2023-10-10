Stavros Kounalakis

My name is Stavros Koun, born 24.April, 1994 in Athens, Greece. I'm currently based in Switzerland and work as a CEO at Metabloq.io, a boutique blockchain-based software development company. 9+ years of trading experience, worked in the family office and hedge fund industry, before switching to Tech. I graduated from the European School of Munich in 2012, and I hold a BSc in Banking and Financial Management. I mainly use a combination of fundamental and technical Analysis in order to make an investment decision. PA plays a crucial role in my investment approach, while constant market monitoring is a daily routine. Risk profile is neutral. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years