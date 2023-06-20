My Name is Matthias Schneider, 49 Years old from Germany, with 3 decades experience in coding and over a decade as investor. This combination give me the edge Started with stocks at the age of 13 and wrote an compunding interest program for my father on a C64, as well as a Database zu display a chart of his stocks. Since then, I was hooked and the rest is history...
Im not an Intraday Trader, but a Swingtrader and investor. I also trade with Options (Theta Trades). Moreover I develop a complex Stock Screener on valueray.com, read a lot about investing and whenever I find something interesting, I backtest it with my Python Scripts.
Have fun Investing and may the Index be with you ;-)
Disclaimer:
- Ich mache keine direkte oder indirekte Anlagenberatung.
- Die hier vorgestellten Aktien Portfolios stellen keine Anlageberatung und auch keine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar.
- Wertpapiere können einer hohen Volatilität unterliegen, welche in einzelnen Fällen zu erheblichen Verlusten führen können.
- Eine Haftung für entstandene Vermögensverluste besteht nicht.
- Ich weise daraufhin, dass ich jederzeit Positionen in den jeweiligen Werten halten und auch jederzeit wieder auflösen kann.
- Ich handele auf wikifolio.com als Privatperson.
show more
Experience in securities trading
Risk class 1:
3 or more years
Risk class 2:
3 or more years
Risk class 3:
3 or more years
Risk class 4:
3 or more years
Risk class 5:
3 or more years