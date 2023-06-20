My Name is Matthias Schneider, 49 Years old from Germany, with 3 decades experience in coding and over a decade as investor. This combination give me the edge Started with stocks at the age of 13 and wrote an compunding interest program for my father on a C64, as well as a Database zu display a chart of his stocks. Since then, I was hooked and the rest is history... Im not an Intraday Trader, but a Swingtrader and investor. I also trade with Options (Theta Trades). Moreover I develop a complex Stock Screener on valueray.com, read a lot about investing and whenever I find something interesting, I backtest it with my Python Scripts. Have fun Investing and may the Index be with you ;-) Disclaimer: - Ich mache keine direkte oder indirekte Anlagenberatung. - Die hier vorgestellten Aktien Portfolios stellen keine Anlageberatung und auch keine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. - Wertpapiere können einer hohen Volatilität unterliegen, welche in einzelnen Fällen zu erheblichen Verlusten führen können. - Eine Haftung für entstandene Vermögensverluste besteht nicht. - Ich weise daraufhin, dass ich jederzeit Positionen in den jeweiligen Werten halten und auch jederzeit wieder auflösen kann. - Ich handele auf wikifolio.com als Privatperson. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years