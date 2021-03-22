Alle wikifolios
EAP_SS21_MOMENTUM

Unilitrader

Performance

  • +3,9 %
    seit 28.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -5,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,61×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This portfolio consists of European stocks and US-stocks that are listed on the EUROSTOXX50 and NASDAQ100 respectively. On the start date those 30 stocks are picked that had the highest percentage increase in price during the previous week. Thereafter, the two stocks with the worst weekly performance of the portfolio will be sold on a weekly basis. The best weekly performing 10% of the two indices will be further analysed on their multiples and on current news and 3 stocks will be purchased at the end.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000LIMOM
Erstellungsdatum
28.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
104,6

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Unilitrader
Mitglied seit 28.01.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

