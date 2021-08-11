Core Netherlands 25 Tracker
Letzter Login: 11.08.2021
Performance
-
0,0 %seit 10.08.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,2 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,63×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 10.08.2021 um 14:38GB00B03MLX29Kurs EUR 17,460 10,1 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
This wikifolio aims to track the performance of an index, which consists of the 25 largest and most frequently traded equity securities on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.
The investment universe are European equities.
The fund will be re-balanced based on changes by the respective index, which are done on the third Friday of each quarter (March, June, September, December), depending on the outcomes of the March annual review and the other quarterly fast entry or replacement reviews. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00NL25CT
|
Erstellungsdatum
|10.08.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 04.08.2021