High Low guts strategy

Handelsidee

There are 3 prerequisites:

- Do only invest in companies you like and you are using yourself

- Invest bit by bit

- Keep the amout of stocks low



Goal is to reach 30% performance of the portfolio year by year - which worked quite well up to now.

Follow the portfolio and feel free to provide new ideas to myself. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.