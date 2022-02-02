day trading the news

Handelsidee

I am trying to maximize the portefolio value by short swing trades of max 5-10 days holding time.

Small caps and high risk trades can be part of that, though I´ll focus on value stocks with a certain rebound potential.

I´ll manage the risk by the involved volume of each trade, limiting the loss very very closely.

Various markets will be used, though mainly NASDAQ stocks.

