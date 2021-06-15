Beat Swiss Market Benchmarks

Handelsidee

Beat the Swiss Market Index by a AI-based evaluation method.

Only the 20 stocks that make up the Swiss Market Index are traded.

Exactly those five stocks are held (stock picking) which have the best potential due to an on artificial intelligence (AI) based evaluation method.

The average holding period for a security will be in the range of 5 to 20 days.

The stock market price history of the 20 stocks alone serve as a source for decision-making. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.