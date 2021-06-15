Beat Swiss Market Benchmarks
Performance
+10,7 %seit 03.03.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-3,5 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,72×Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 14.06.2021 um 15:52CH0012032048Kurs CHF 341,189 4,7 %
Wertpapierverkauf 14.06.2021 um 15:50CH0012255151Kurs CHF 321,611 20,3 %
Handelsidee
Beat the Swiss Market Index by a AI-based evaluation method.
Only the 20 stocks that make up the Swiss Market Index are traded.
Exactly those five stocks are held (stock picking) which have the best potential due to an on artificial intelligence (AI) based evaluation method.
The average holding period for a security will be in the range of 5 to 20 days.
The stock market price history of the 20 stocks alone serve as a source for decision-making. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WFSMI2BEAT
Erstellungsdatum
|03.03.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|111,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 24.07.2020