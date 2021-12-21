SP500 Oversold Opportunities SA
Performance
-
+2,4 %seit 01.11.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-4,7 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,79×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 21.12.2021 um 15:44US6512291062Kurs EUR 18,790 9,8 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 21.12.2021 um 15:43US8552441094Kurs EUR 97,250 10,1 %
Handelsidee
This wikifolio uses quantitative methods and technical analysis to try to buy stocks with active management. The investment universe should be that of large-cap American stocks (S&P 500).
The idea is to buy up to 10 securities trying to select among those that have very low prices compared to their average value and trying to keep them in the portfolio until their price has grown in the short term. If better opportunities arise then the least promising stocks in the portfolio could be sold in favour of the new opportunities.
The allocation takes place by trying to divide the capital equally. The investment horizon for this wikifolio should be considered medium to long term. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFSP5OSOSA
|
Erstellungsdatum
|01.11.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|101,8
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 23.05.2019
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse