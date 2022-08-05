TripleA Next Generation Mobility

Portfolio of world-wide stocks from the mobility sector, for direct personal & commercial transportation and includes movements on land, sea & air. Mobility will include in its broadest sense services & products that facilitate transportation and may include equipment manufacturers and other services that are needed to 'grease the wheels' of the integrated processes that make mobility possible. The intention is to create a portfolio of single stocks, but I include the possibility to park money temporarily in broader index ETFs. It is not intended to deal in derivatives or take short positions.