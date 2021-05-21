World 101
Letzter Login: 21.05.2021
Performance
-
-3,7 %seit 20.05.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-5,6 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
1,02×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 20.05.2021 um 19:19US8725901040Kurs EUR 111,880 0,1 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 20.05.2021 um 14:43US88160R1014Kurs EUR 469,950 47,0 %
Handelsidee
Standard and small caps are to be traded primarily around the world.
Investment decisions should mostly be made on the basis of technical chart constellations that suggest a short-term movement. In principle, however, a fundamental analysis can also be used to make a decision.
As a rule, the shares should be held for between several days and several weeks, and in exceptional cases for several months and even years.
Losses should be kept as small as possible. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFWORLD101
|
Erstellungsdatum
|20.05.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Kay Haferkorn
Mitglied seit 13.06.2017