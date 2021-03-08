Future Trend Technologies

Handelsidee

The Wikifolio deals with topics and trend that are of particular importance for the future of society, economy and nature. The focus is on the importance and potential these companies have for the future. The investment horizon is therefore at least five years.

value and growth companies are selected from the following sectors: renewable energies, cybersecurity, recycling, cloudsoftware, space, hydrogen technologies, genetic research, 3D-Print systems, robotics, artificial intelligence, big data technologies and payment systems.



Liability for any loss of assets incurred is excluded mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.