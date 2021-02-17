Rohstoffe International
Handelsidee
Raw materials are the future .... a CEO of an australian company said that up to now we just started digging - it is like working with a tea spoon to empty the Sahara - there is still a lot out there.
Mining Companies
Service Co to the Mining Companies
International Focus on a wide varieties of raw materials
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF000ROHSL
Erstellungsdatum
|17.12.2020
High Watermark
|111,3
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Sebastian Linnert
Mitglied seit 08.12.2016