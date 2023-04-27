Compound your Returns
Buying compounders; Targeting a return of +50% over the foreseeable three years (~15% CAGR p.a.) The returns come from a combination of growth, profitability, return on capital, and capital returns to investors combined with the appropriate valuation. Track record of manager = 12 years ROI last five years = 17% p.a. Cash can be an allocation.
