EAP_SS23_SINAI

iAniS

Letzter Login: 07.03.2023

-0,5 %
seit 02.03.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-1,0 %
Max Verlust
0,53
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

This paper proposes a satellite strategy combining insider trades and undervalued stocks in all industries and market caps with a market portfolio of 30% in SP500. The strategy involves trading within the week, taking advantage of higher volatility on those days. The market portfolio provides a buffer against market downturns, while the satellite assets aim to enhance returns. Trades will be carefully analyzed using fundamental analysis, with a detailed explanation of the reasoning behind each trade provided. The goal is to generate higher returns while managing risk effectively.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF00SINIAI

Erstellungsdatum

02.03.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

