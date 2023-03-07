EAP_SS23_SINAI
Handelsidee
This paper proposes a satellite strategy combining insider trades and undervalued stocks in all industries and market caps with a market portfolio of 30% in SP500. The strategy involves trading within the week, taking advantage of higher volatility on those days. The market portfolio provides a buffer against market downturns, while the satellite assets aim to enhance returns. Trades will be carefully analyzed using fundamental analysis, with a detailed explanation of the reasoning behind each trade provided. The goal is to generate higher returns while managing risk effectively.
WF00SINIAI
02.03.2023
