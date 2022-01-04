Trend-following EU - US
Performance
-
-2,0 %seit 03.01.2022
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-2,1 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,57×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 03.01.2022 um 15:21NL0000334118Kurs EUR 390,400 4,3 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 03.01.2022 um 15:20FR0004186856Kurs EUR 132,200 4,2 %
Handelsidee
Hi,
On this wikifolio, I invest on small, medium and big caps.
As a french, I mostly follow french companies, a bit of European companies and some US companies.
I invest on companies which are in a solid uptrend with good fundamentals. I want to minimize the drawdown while offering good performance.
Thank you for trusting me as a manager of your money !
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00TFEUUS
|
Erstellungsdatum
|03.01.2022
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 17.06.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse