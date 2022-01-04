Alle wikifolios
Trend-following EU - US

octdes

Performance

  • -2,0 %
    seit 03.01.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -2,1 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,57×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Hi,
On this wikifolio, I invest on small, medium and big caps.
As a french, I mostly follow french companies, a bit of European companies and some US companies.
I invest on companies which are in a solid uptrend with good fundamentals. I want to minimize the drawdown while offering good performance.
Thank you for trusting me as a manager of your money !
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00TFEUUS
Erstellungsdatum
03.01.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

octdes
Mitglied seit 17.06.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

