Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Charles Gave Portfolio

TC75

Letzter Login: 02.06.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
0,0 %
seit 16.05.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-4,4 %
Max Verlust
-
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
27 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The portfolio is made up of 15 MAX bleu chip caps ​​that have nothing to do with the State or any Public entity. I don't want to sleep in the same bed that the State. I don't study the market. I'm not trying to find out if these stocks are expensive or cheap, if they have strong development potential or not. Acquired companies offer two cumulative conditions: - they offer services that are useful to me - they have no connection with the French State To illustrate the philosophy : - L'OREAL because I still have hairs on my head (I use shampoo) ; - PERNOD RICARD because everyone love to drink good alcohol ; - DANONE because I eat yogurt ; - SODEXO because it provide food in company restaurant ; - TOTAL because everyone need fuel for the car to go in weekend ; - SCHNEIDER because if you do DIY, you have their materials ; - AIR LIQUIDE because the have the reputation to be well managed for more than a century ; - LVMH : my wife love it.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF04102598

Erstellungsdatum

16.05.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

101,2

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+16,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+14,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Digitale Revolution

Philipp Haas

+8,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Augmented Reality Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+23,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+10,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Techwerte Invest

Alexander Görzen

+49,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG