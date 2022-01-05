Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Evil Holdings

bash

Performance

  • +2,8 %
    seit 28.12.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

The goal of this portfolio is to provide exceptional above-average returns while picking as little stocks as necessary and still maintaining a relatively risk-averse level of diversification.
Generally, the portfolio aims to include "evil" stocks such as defence contractors, alcohol & tobacco producers, oil producers and nuclear power firms. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0EVILETF
Erstellungsdatum
28.12.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
101,8

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

bash
Mitglied seit 07.12.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios