ESG Dividends for Passive Income

TrendESG

Performance

  • +1,8 %
    seit 20.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -1,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The portfolio will invest in Companies with an ESG rating equal or higher than 7 which have a annual dividend payout of equal or higher than 6%.

ESG score and Dividend ratio in % considered on the day of investment in the particular stock.

The investor can generate a passive income stream with dividends.
On the other hand, the investor might benefit from rising stock valuations due to increasing demand of green, sustainable rated companies.

The portfolio will invest in stocks, options and other products related to the investment idea.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFESG7DIV6
Erstellungsdatum
20.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
101,6

Trader

TrendESG
Mitglied seit 17.07.2021
