ESG Dividends for Passive Income
Performance
-
+1,8 %seit 20.07.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-1,4 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioKommentar 12.08.2021 um 13:54
-
Wertpapierkauf 26.07.2021 um 22:52GB00BH0P3Z91Kurs EUR 27,700 8,3 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
The portfolio will invest in Companies with an ESG rating equal or higher than 7 which have a annual dividend payout of equal or higher than 6%.
ESG score and Dividend ratio in % considered on the day of investment in the particular stock.
The investor can generate a passive income stream with dividends.
On the other hand, the investor might benefit from rising stock valuations due to increasing demand of green, sustainable rated companies.
The portfolio will invest in stocks, options and other products related to the investment idea.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFESG7DIV6
|
Erstellungsdatum
|20.07.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|101,6
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 17.07.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse