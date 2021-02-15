Semiconductor Rocket

Handelsidee

Semiconductors rule the world. As the world becomes more digitized semiconductors are being used to make it so.

The portfolio is a buy and hold which will be visited once a week to make changes.

This bull market is coming to an end. Having said that it is important to realize that cash is a holding too and I may move to cash for periods of time.

Goal is to beat the SOXX. It is a huge goal as the SOXX has performed over 30% YoY due to the semiconductor market growing at 7-9% YoY.



I will use a mix of technical and fundamental analysis to make my trading decisions.



At times I might use derivatives to beef up the portfolio. mehr anzeigen

