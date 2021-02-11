Futuremark - Underdog

Handelsidee

In this wikifolio, so-called underdogs are selected, which mostly operate in emerging markets and can hardly be found due to their weak media presence.

By means of special tools and analysis procedures, this portfolio includes those that have a strong medium- to long-term potential and a convincing business idea with a verifiable track record.

The selection is based on the following criteria:

1. market capitalization

2. business model

3. debt/equity ratio

4. Altman Z-Score

5. company balance sheet



The investment duration amounts to a very long-term investment, as I seek out companies that have high potential and can therefore generate high profits, especially in the long term. mehr anzeigen

