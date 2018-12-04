And so, the wikifolio concept was developed: Anyone can implement and share their trading ideas in fully transparent virtual portfolios and interested parties can track their performance and invest in an uncomplicated way.

In 2012, wikifolio.com went online. Lang and Schwarz went into partnership with wikifolio to become the issuers of wikifolio certificates. wikifolio certificates are now listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and can be traded at almost any bank.