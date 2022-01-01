Thank you for your application
What happens next?
1First Feedback
Approximately three days after we have received your application, we will contact you for an initial feedback.
2Interview phase
We are looking forward to our first phone call with you. You can choose your preferred time slot. After that, depending on the vacancy, you will have one or two personal interviews at our office in Vienna.
3We are ready to go!
You will get to know your future team members. Further on, we will discuss your first month at wikifolio.com.
