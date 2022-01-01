wikifolio.com Management
Andreas Kern, Founder and CEO
Prior to founding wikifolio, Andreas Kern, a mathematician and software engineer, has gained his more than-10 years’ experience mainly in the financial and payment industry. In his role as Managing Director of paybox Austria GmbH, he managed the positive turnaround with revenues of more than 30 Mio. Euro, bringing the company into the profit zone. He also co-founded the Austrian payment Startup - Payolution GmbH, which was successfully sold to Skrill/moneybookers. His goal was to create an innovative and alternative solution for investors and traders in the field of social trade. And that's how this new concept became of what we know as wikifolio.com, Europe's leading platform for social trading - investment.
