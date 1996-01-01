About 1822direkt

As a subsidiary of Frankfurter Sparkasse, 1822direkt was launched in 1996 and is thus considered a pioneer in direct banking. Since then, 1822direkt has continuously introduced innovative services that further extend its lead in digital banking and focus even more strongly on the wishes of its customers. The clear and concise product portfolio of 1822direkt consists not only of brokerage accounts as well as an extensive range of funds, but also of free checking accounts, call money accounts and financing options. After more than 25 years of corporate experience and continuous development, customers can benefit from security and service-oriented online banking.

Through its business model, 1822direkt has managed to combine the tradition and security of the Frankfurter Sparkasse with the speed and convenience of direct banking.

The Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe is a group of credit institutions in Germany. Its members are mainly German credit institutions organized under public law. In addition to 1822direkt, as a subsidiary of Frankfurt Sparkasse, they include a total of 370 Sparkassen, DekaBank, S-Broker, Deutsche Girozentrale, the DSV Group, seven Landesbank groups, ten Landesbausparkassen and other institutions as well as foundations.

1822direkt & wikifolio

1822direkt is a recommended broker partner of wikifolio. The cooperation between 1822direkt and wikifolio enables wikifolio users and 1822direkt customers to trade wikifolio certificates in their free brokerage accounts at reduced rates.