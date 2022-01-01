Disclaimer

Important Legal Notice

wikifolio Financial Technologies AG has made all reasonable efforts to ensure that the information provided on wikifolio.com is correct and complete at the time of its provision. However, unintentional or random errors may occur for which we would like to apologize.

Modifications

wikifolio Financial Technologies AG reserves the right to modify and or make amendments to the information provided without prior notice.

Links

wikifolio Financial Technologies AG does not check other websites linked to the wikifolio.com websites regarding their content and legality. wikifolio Financial Technologies AG does not influence the development and design of these websites and expressly distances itself from any potentially illegal contents. wikifolio Financial Technologies AG furthermore assumes no responsibility for such contents and accepts no liability for them.

Data Protection Information for Data Subjects Pursuant to Articles 13 and 14 GDPR

Responsible: wikifolio Financial Technologies AG

Company Register No. 311504 w

Company Register Court Vienna

Registered office: Austria, 1090 Vienna, Berggasse 31

office@wikifolio.com | +49 211 731 490 60

No data protection officer has been appointed, since this is not legally required.

The wikifolio Financial Technologies AG ("wikifolio", "wikifolio.com", "we") collects personal data for various purposes.

Personal data is either collected directly from you or transmitted using web-based technologies. This privacy policy gives you an overview of which categories of information we collect, the purposes for which we collect them, and how we process this data.

Data that you provide to us: When you register at wikifolio.com, we ask you to provide personal information. This certainly includes your e-mail address, but may be extended to a lot of data such as name, trader name, gender, date of birth, address, etc. by your input. This is used for account identification for the use of the website, for customer administration including customer service, as well as, to the extent permitted by law, for marketing purposes. We store this information for up to ten years after the account will have been closed or until an application for deletion will have been processed. The categories of recipients of the personal data are the Lang und Schwarz Group, cloud services such as Microsoft (database), IT and communication tools for customer service such as chat or optimization software, and marketing tools e.g. from Google or Facebook. We process this data on the basis of Article 6 (1) GDPR, in particular in fulfillment of a contract with you or for the execution of pre-contractual measures, on the basis of legal obligations or if you have given us your consent to the processing of your data. For the purpose of direct marketing, we have a legitimate interest in the processing of your data pursuant to Article 6 (1) lit. f GDPR, as we thereby intensify our business relations with you and inform you about our products, or as potential customers could enter into business relationships with us (customer acquisition). If we process your data on the basis of your consent, you can revoke this consent at any time without affecting the legality of the processing carried out on the basis of the consent until the revocation.

If you create a wikifolio or subsequently wish to legitimize an issue of shares, an additional data protection passage will apply in the license agreement.

Data we receive from your use of the website: Our website uses so-called cookies and similar technologies. A cookie is a small file that contains a string of characters that is sent to your computer when you visit a website. If you visit the website again, it can recognize your browser using the cookie. Cookies can save user preferences and other information. We distinguish between essential cookies (these are cookies that are absolutely necessary for the operation of the website), performance cookies (which analyze the data anonymously in order to continuously improve the performance of the website) and functional cookies in order to be able to offer you a better user experience. You can reset your browser so that all cookies are rejected, or to indicate when a cookie is being sent. However, some functions or services of the website may not work properly or may be completely unusable without cookies. On platforms where cookies are unavailable or not applicable, other technologies are used for purposes similar to a cookie.

wikifolio uses retargeting technologies that allow us to selectively target ads to Internet users who have already visited wikifolio.com. The sole purpose is to make the user experience on wikifolio.com as comfortable as possible. Experience has shown that the insertion of interest-based advertising is perceived as more pleasant by Internet users than advertising without personalized reference. If you do not want to use retargeting technologies, you can note this here.

For the purpose of server protocols on the one hand and marketing or product management on the other, we also gather – along with such cookies – such data as IP address, browser type, device information, web requests, browser web storage, log-on history and general website activities. Pursuant to Article 6 (1) lit. f of the GDPR, this is done for the monitoring and security of the entire infrastructure and software solution (application, server, etc.), such as the identification or prevention of automated or malicious access, as well as for the initiation and intensification of the business relationship with existing and potential customers, as well as the improvement of the product. The recipient categories of personal information are cloud services or IT landscapes such as Atlassian and Microsoft. To a limited extent, i.e. based on cookies and similar technologies, recipient categories also include marketing tools such as Google (AdWords), Facebook, Marketo or affiliate platforms. We generally store this data for 30 years. The link to the self-entered master data will be removed ten years after the closure of the account or until an application for deletion will have been processed (see category above).

Information on social media login: With the Single-Sign-On (SSO) process, we aim to provide you with an even more convenient registration as well as login process. For this purpose, we also use social media services such as Google or Facebook. If you register with your social media account on wikifolio.com, you can use it to log in to your wikifolio account in the future. You can disconnect your wikifolio account from your social media account at any time.

When you link your wikifolio account to your social media account, you trigger a data exchange between wikifolio and the provider of the social media service. This data exchange includes your name, profile picture, language settings and e-mail address. The social media service thereby also receives information about you, such as the fact that you have accessed the wikifolio website or logged into your wikifolio account. The disclosure of personal data is subject to the privacy policy of the respective social media service. These can be accessed on the websites of the respective social media service.

You always have the choice not to share this data. Please note, however, that you must in any case share your e-mail address for successful registration using single sign-on.

In the personal settings of your social media account, you can track every login, including all data that is shared.

Data recipient: In the case of transmission of data to one of the above-mentioned categories of recipients located in third countries, this is done pursuant to Articles 46 or 47 or 49 (1) GDPR. The transmission takes place based on agreements concluded for order processing with EU standard contractual clauses. This ensures that data is only transmitted to those recipients in third countries (outside the EU) where the level of data protection is adequate.



Data recipient: In the case of transmission of data to one of the above-mentioned categories of recipients located in third countries, this is done pursuant to Articles 46 or 47 or 49 (1) GDPR. The transmission takes place based on agreements concluded for order processing with EU standard contractual clauses. This ensures that data is only transmitted to those recipients in third countries (outside the EU) where the level of data protection is adequate.

Rights of data subjects and general information: As a matter of principle, you have the rights to information, correction, deletion, restriction, data portability, revocation, and objection. In the case of such a request, please use the contact details listed under "Responsible" to consult. If you believe that the processing of your data violates data protection law or if your data protection claims have otherwise been infringed in some way, you have the right to lodge a complaint with the supervisory authority. Due to the headquarters of wikifolio Financial Technologies AG being in Vienna, this is the Austrian Data Protection Authority (Barichgasse 40-42, 1030 Wien, dsb@dsb.gv.at ).

We have taken technical and organizational security measures to protect your data from loss, destruction, manipulation, and unauthorized access. Our security measures are continuously improved in line with technological developments.