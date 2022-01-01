Help & Support Center
FAQs
Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about social trading and wikifolio.com
Tutorials for investors
Learn how to find suitable wikifolios and how to invest in wikifolio certificates
Tutorials for traders
Get acquainted with wikifolio and learn how to make money by creating and maintaining your own wikifolio
Any further questions?
If you need our support or further information, you are welcome to use the chat feature at any time or contact us via the free hotline +49 (0) 211 731 490 60 as well as per email at service@wikifolio.com.