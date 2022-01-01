You think your trading idea could also be exciting for others?

Then you can publish your wikifolio and share it publicly with the wikifolio community. If your wikifolio enjoys popularity in the community, it can become investable. In this case, our partner Lang & Schwarz will issue an open-ended index certificate that tracks the performance of your wikifolio 1:1 and is traded on the Stuttgart stock exchange.

N.B.: You only need 10 watchlistings to make your wikifolio investable.