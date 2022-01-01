Legal Notice
wikifolio Financial Technologies AG is the media owner and publisher of the website www.wikifolio.com.
wikifolio Financial Technologies AG
VAT ID No. ATU64383214
Company Register No. 311504 w
Register Court Vienna
Registered office: Austria, 1090 Vienna, Berggasse 31
office@wikifolio.com
Member of the WKÖ, Vienna Chamber of Commerce
Auhorization: Services in the field of automated data processing and information technology
Occupational group: IT Services
Specialist group: Business Consulting and Information Technology
Supervisory Authority: Municipal District Office of the I. District
Trade Act: www.ris.bka.gv.at
Company Management
Andreas Kern, CEO and Founder of wikifolio.com
Company shares
Group of investors around Speed Invest, Austria (22%)
VHB ventures, Germany (15%)
Andreas Kern, Founder & CEO (11%)
NewAlpha Asset Management, France (11%)
PostFinance AG, Switzerland (10%)
Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft, Germany (5%)
Business Angels & Employees (26%)
Disclaimer and data policy
Information on the use of wikifolio.com and the data policy can be found here.