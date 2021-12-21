Marco Sarolo

I am a mechanical engineer. In the last few years of university I have become passionate about financial markets and I obtained a master's degree in technical analysis in 2018. In my studies and subsequently in my work activities I have been able to develop skills on process control and programming that are useful to me when I analyze markets and make investment decisions. My trading style is basically based on quantitative analysis and trading systems, as I always try to develop robust trading systems and I think this is only possible through rigorous statistical analysis. Another advantage in operating quantitatively is to minimize emotionality and the risk of making mistakes due to discretionary choices.
