SP500 Oversold Opportunities SA
Performance
+0.5 %since 2021-11-01
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-4.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.78×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-12-20 at 03:41 pmUS8552441094Price EUR 94.910 10.0 %
Sell 2021-12-20 at 03:39 pmUS9043112062Price EUR 15.415 10.0 %
Trading Idea
This wikifolio uses quantitative methods and technical analysis to try to buy stocks with active management. The investment universe should be that of large-cap American stocks (S&P 500).
The idea is to buy up to 10 securities trying to select among those that have very low prices compared to their average value and trying to keep them in the portfolio until their price has grown in the short term. If better opportunities arise then the least promising stocks in the portfolio could be sold in favour of the new opportunities.
The allocation takes place by trying to divide the capital equally. The investment horizon for this wikifolio should be considered medium to long term. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFSP5OSOSA
Date created
|2021-11-01
|Index level
High watermark
|101.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-05-23
Decision making
- Technical analysis