See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

SP500 Oversold Opportunities SA

2DD

Performance

  • +0.5 %
    since 2021-11-01
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.78×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

This wikifolio uses quantitative methods and technical analysis to try to buy stocks with active management. The investment universe should be that of large-cap American stocks (S&P 500).
The idea is to buy up to 10 securities trying to select among those that have very low prices compared to their average value and trying to keep them in the portfolio until their price has grown in the short term. If better opportunities arise then the least promising stocks in the portfolio could be sold in favour of the new opportunities.
The allocation takes place by trying to divide the capital equally. The investment horizon for this wikifolio should be considered medium to long term. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFSP5OSOSA
Date created
2021-11-01
Index level
High watermark
101.8

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

2DD
Registered since 2019-05-23
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios