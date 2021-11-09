AtlasCapitals

• Qualified accountant with big4 background and value investor. • My first investment operation goes back to 2013, when I bought A2A.MI stock and later sold it with 100% profit. Later I made a number of loss-making deals, and overall results were average, until I learned about "value" investing. • Since then, I favor undervalued high-quality stocks (companies with good economic characteristics). • Managing 3rd party capital since 2018 with 30% annual return. • My goal is to achieve an average annual advantage over S&P500 of at least 5%. • Main idea is to develop my hobby into a stable business and deliver value to other people. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years