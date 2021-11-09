See all wikifolios
Value at reasonable price

AtlasCapitals

Performance

  • +0.3 %
    since 2021-11-04
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.65×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

My investment objective is to seek capital appreciation by dynamically managing the asset allocation between equity and fixed income/cash based on the relative valuation of equity and debt markets. Hedge element can be added occasionally to minimize downside risk.

Equity component will include undervalued high-quality stocks: companies with good economic characteristics and sustainable competitive advantage.

My goal is to achieve an average annual advantage over S&P500 of at least 5%. Since investors, on average, fare better in less volatile funds, I will try to lower volatility to a level where trade-off between return and risk is optimal. However, there can be no assurance that the investment goal will be realized.

I will close existing trades only if price rise above intrinsic value or other more promising opportunities arise. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000ATLA3
Date created
2021-11-04
Index level
High watermark
100.8

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

AtlasCapitals
Registered since 2021-11-04
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

