Expropriateur

Just another 30-something year-old who joined the world's longest stock market surge because of a mix of declining returns on his tiny cash investments and a solid portion of fomo. This one however joined carefully, or even cautiously, and uses long-term oriented stock picking to complement a globally diversified ETF portfolio while secretly hoping this will outperform the MSCI in the long run, being all future oriented, sustainable, and all... yea, right. Very original thinking. Based in Germany, this one has an M.A. (not in finance) and a pretty average, but ridiculously underpaid job in the life sciences industry. It pays the bills, but the fact that this fellow can invest around two thirds of his net income is mainly due to his low standard of living. He looks the part, too. Still wears the same pants and shirt he went to school with, (rarely) drives a car that's only a week his junior and all. But he does so, not because of FIRE, and not even because he's a cheapskate, but because he wants to live in a world where everybody contributes as much as they (comfortably) can - and only consumes as much as they (also comfortably) need. The fact that he's actually worked up a decent amount of body fat over the pandemic shows you that he has a good sense of irony, too. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years