Global Sustainable Megatrends

Trading Idea

The GMT Wikifolio invests into profitable companies that are active in areas considered global megatrends such as healthcare, renewable energies, high tech, shared economies, and critical infrastructure. No airlines, cruise lines or automotive. No banks, but fintech. No oil, but gas. No real estate, but commodities. Investment focus on USA and Europe.

Buy and hold, keep cash down, reinvest returns to balance out. show more