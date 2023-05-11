Florian Höllen

I started trading in 2018 when I was in my Bachelor of Business Administration. Since then the stock market is my great passion what led me to start my Master in Finance. I really read a lot about the financial markets, follow the news daily and listen to a broadly diversified set of podcasts highlighting the latest stock opportunities as well as further educating me. Since 2018 I improved my investment strategy and learned a lot from mistakes I made during this time. Basically, I focus on great tech and healthcare (with special focus on the German SME market) stocks that have a bright future and are -with their products- essential for the customers over decades. My portfolio will be backed by strong value stocks that still have significant upside potential and my also deliver dividends.
