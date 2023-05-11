Skip to content
Diversified Growth Opportunities

Flor1nh0

Last Login: 05/11/2023

+1.3%
since 01/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.5%
Max loss
0.52
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
106 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

My portfolio will be based on European and American small and mid-cap growth stocks with a special focus on the German SME market. These investments will be backed by some basic value stocks that are recession-proof and still exhibit significant upside potential. The majority of companies will be in the technology and healthcare industries, all of which have great products that make the daily lives of businesses and society easier and are essential to their operations and data security. Important market trends are optionally covered by special theme ETFs in order to diversify the risk in these segments.

Master data

Symbol

WF000DIVGO

Date created

01/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

103.5

Investment Universe

