jannikhaas

A clean future drives me, disruptive technologies fascinate me. Now I have combined both by investing in innovative companies that will build our sustainable future. I have a background in environmental engineering with a PhD on energy system planning and optimization. Experiences that marked me are the years at the Energy Center of the University of Chile where I worked on energy policy, my time at the German Aerospace Center on designing future energy systems, and the last 5 years at the Institute for Modelling Hydraulic and Environmental Systems (University of Stuttgart) on the sustainable development of energy, water and environment systems. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 0 to 1 year Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years