Maik Oneschkow

Private Investor with about 10 years of experience in the stock market. I traded mostly European Stocks in the past with a good return in most years. Since 2021, I have been investing in derivatives and have found these to be very suitable for a high ROI in limited situations. Since the beginning, I have been very focused on fundamental analysis and in particular the equity available in the companies I am investing in. Probably highly return-oriented compared to most traders, I like to take a calculated risk if it yields success. even if the success is only going to pay off in the long term. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 0 to 1 year Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 1 to 3 years