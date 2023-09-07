Skip to content
Undervalued Caps Fundamental

MaikOne

Last Login: 09/07/2023

blank

-3.2%
since 8/19/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-4.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
19 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Based on fundamental analysis of small, medium and large caps. Concluding from fundamental data analysis this wikifolio is aiming to focus on companies with high equity capital and above average price/earnings ratio. Focus: - European Region, with emphasis on Nordic Countries (NO, FI, SE & DK) - Asia (Excluding China) - Excluding most / all established IT / Big Tech, no FAANG

Master data

Symbol

WFONE14566

Date created

08/19/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.8

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

