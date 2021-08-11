3 years of experience day trading Indices and FX. Bachelors in Business Administration with a specialisation in Finance in which i learnt and employed models of portfolio construction. Interning at a Capital Management firm. Current market situation is bullish, however, seems over extended and may exhibit a pull back within the next 1-2 years. Trading ideas are assessed by collecting historical data to back-test potential strategies using different inputs to find the most optimal and is then put through stress test to identify ways to minimise downside risk. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 0 to 1 year Risk class 2: 1 to 3 years Risk class 3: 0 to 1 year Risk class 4: 0 to 1 year Risk class 5: 1 to 3 years