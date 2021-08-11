See all wikifolios
Core Netherlands 25 Tracker

Robster

Performance

  • +0.2 %
    since 2021-08-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.63×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This wikifolio aims to track the performance of an index, which consists of the 25 largest and most frequently traded equity securities on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.
The investment universe are European equities.
The fund will be re-balanced based on changes by the respective index, which are done on the third Friday of each quarter (March, June, September, December), depending on the outcomes of the March annual review and the other quarterly fast entry or replacement reviews. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00NL25CT
Date created
2021-08-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

Robster
Registered since 2021-08-04
