Core Netherlands 25 Tracker
Last Login: 2021-08-11
Performance
-
+0.2 %since 2021-08-10
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.63×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-08-10 at 02:38 pmGB00B03MLX29Price EUR 17.460 10.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
This wikifolio aims to track the performance of an index, which consists of the 25 largest and most frequently traded equity securities on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.
The investment universe are European equities.
The fund will be re-balanced based on changes by the respective index, which are done on the third Friday of each quarter (March, June, September, December), depending on the outcomes of the March annual review and the other quarterly fast entry or replacement reviews. show more
The investment universe are European equities.
The fund will be re-balanced based on changes by the respective index, which are done on the third Friday of each quarter (March, June, September, December), depending on the outcomes of the March annual review and the other quarterly fast entry or replacement reviews. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00NL25CT
|
Date created
|2021-08-10
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-08-04