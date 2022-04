I have been working as an ETF and investment fund analyst since 2012 in Paris. My strategy for 2021 is based on sector rotation and ETFs from around the world. I am aiming for 25% performance this year, thanks to the various monetary policies (Quantitative Easing) of the central banks and the stimulus plans of the large countries. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 0 to 1 year Risk class 3: 0 to 1 year Risk class 4: 0 to 1 year Risk class 5: 0 to 1 year