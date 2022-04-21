Sanka
+4.4%
since 04/12/2021
+4.3%
1 Year
+4.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.3%
Max loss
0.21
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
12%
Performance fee
Hello ! I am an expert in ETFs and investment funds since 2012. I am sharing here my performing ETF portfolio for 2021. Objective: 25% performance in 2021. Two main areas of investment: Sector rotation and ETF value. Start of portfolio: April 13, 2021.
WFETFSANKA
04/12/2021
-
104.1